Moscow calls on international organizations to respect rights of Russian journalists

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to work to make sure that UNESCO and other organizations strictly respect the rights of Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Russian Press Day.

The diplomat emphasized that today, journalists’ work "can be described as a most dangerous activity" because with the repeated "waves of Western repressions and violence against Russian media outlets and reporters," key international organizations such as UNESCO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and many others, tasked with protecting the safety of media workers and promoting media freedoms, continue to "deliberately keep silent or get away with meaningless platitudes, actually covering up those responsible for killing media workers and thus becoming complicit in those atrocities."

"UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay’s 2022-2023 draft report on the safety of journalists and the issue of impunity was a blatant example of this shameless and hypocritical approach as it deliberately left out numerous incidents of Ukrainian Nazis killing Russian journalists and war reporters. The controversial document was prevented from being adopted but improving the unacceptable situation in the UNESCO leadership will require far more vigorous efforts," Zakharova went on to say. "That said, we will continue to seek to ensure respect for the principles of free access to information and media pluralism, and the creation of the most favorable and safe conditions for the work of Russian media outlets and journalists abroad," she added.

"In order to preserve the memory of those who lost their lives in the line of duty and prevent such tragedies in the future, we will continue to do our best to make sure that the system of international institutions, designed to protect the safety of correspondents without any discrimination, operates faithfully and effectively," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.