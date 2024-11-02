MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The autonomous nonprofit organization (ANO) Dialog plans to file a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation next week, CEO of the organization Vladimir Tabak told reporters.

"I think we will file the lawsuit next week," he said.

On October 31, Tabak said that the organization will launch proceedings against the FBI in the State of Pennsylvania for spreading false information about it. On September 4, 2024, the FBI, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of the Treasury accused Dialog of spreading misinformation, an FBI agent testified, Dialog said.

The US introduced restrictions against ANO Dialog, founded by the Moscow Government in 2019, as well as its CEO, for allegedly engaging in a campaign of misinformation.