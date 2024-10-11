BRICS countries committed to enhancing quality of life for citizens — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia is confident that as a collective group, BRICS will be able to improve the quality of life of its citizens, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated at a meeting of BRICS health ministers in Moscow.

"We are convinced that the success of our joint efforts will lead to an increase in the length and quality of life in our countries," Ryabkov stated. He also highlighted the desire to enhance cooperation through mechanisms such as the Center for Vaccine Research and Development, the Tuberculosis Research Network, and initiatives on antimicrobial resistance.

Ryabkov also noted that under Russia's chairmanship, the first meeting of the working group on nuclear medicine and the inaugural forum on nuclear medicine took place. "What comes out of this is very important to us, establishing regular collaboration in personnel training, introducing innovations, and sharing best practices in the diagnostics and treatment of oncological and other diseases, as well as in the production of radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope products," he emphasized.

"I am sure that all the areas I mentioned and many others will be discussed in detail during your meeting today," Ryabkov concluded, addressing the participants of the event.