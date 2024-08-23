About 2,000 people left border areas in Kursk Region over past 2 days, ministry says

KURSK, August 23. /TASS/. About 2,000 more people left border areas in the Kursk Region over the last two days, said Artyom Sharov, a spokesman for the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

"Over the past two days, about 2,000 people left border areas in the Kursk Region, both on their own and as part of organized convoys," he said at a news conference.

According to the spokesman, some people are moved between temporary accommodation centers so families can reunite if they were separated in rushed evacuations. Some people are provided transportation from border areas to their relatives in other Russian regions.

A total of 192 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 28 Russian regions, housing more than 10,000 people, including about 3,000 children. More than 7,000 people, including about 1,500 children, live in 94 temporary accommodation centers in the Kursk Region.

Sharov said the work to resettle people from border areas to safer places, putting them up at temporary accommodation centers, and providing them assistance is ongoing.