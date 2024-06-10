Taliban delegation arrives in Kazan to attend education ministers’ forum

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. A Taliban (outlawed in Russia) delegation has arrive in Kazan to take part in the 2nd International Forum of Ministers of Education "Shaping the Future" scheduled for June 10 and 11, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Taliban representatives earlier attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that was held on June 5 through 8.

The program of the Sharing the Future Forum features discussions on problems of pre-school and secondary education, projects in the area of work with children with disabilities, specifics of career guidance counseling, the use of AI in education, international cooperation, etc.

Apart from that, a meeting of BRICS education ministers will be held during the forum. The ministers will sum up the results of the work on educational projects amid the global challenges.