ROME, June 9. /TASS/. Italian street artist Jorit (Ciro Cerullo) has once again created a mural dedicated to Donbass. On one of the walls of a house in his hometown Naples he painted the girl Lisa.

Jorit told a TASS correspondent that he saw the girl's face at the Children of Donbass photo exhibition on Arbat Street in Moscow. "I saw her face on a photo at the exhibition in Moscow and reproduced it. At the bottom there are the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," the artist said.

This is not the first time that Yorit has addressed the situation in Donbass in his art. Last summer, for example, he created a mural in Mariupol. "My position is clear: the US, the UK and NATO are waging a war in Ukraine against Russia. Various journalistic investigations show that the Euromaidan coup was financed by the United States with the participation of American special services, they were pushing for Ukraine to become hostile to Russia. And I believe that this is a deliberate provocation at the current historical moment when NATO is trying to undermine Russia," Jorit said.

"NATO has realized that they are losing, and although it is frightening, they have realized that they are running out of Ukrainian soldiers because they are dying on the battlefield, so they need to raise the level of the conflict by sending more and more weapons. Their use inside Russia may lead to World War III," the artist said.