Four people reported missing in Sergiyev Posad blast found

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Four people who were among those missing after an explosion in Sergiyev Posad have been found alive, emergency services told TASS.

"Four people who were on the list of those missing after the explosion have been located," the source said.

Thus, the fate of eight people remains unknown.

The explosion occurred on August 9 in Sergiyev Posad in a warehouse containing pyrotechnics made by the Pyro-Ross company, which, according to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, is adjacent to the plant’s premises but is an independent enterprise. As a result of the incident, at least one person was killed, and 80 people were injured. The fate of eight people is still unknown. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for violation of industrial safety regulations.