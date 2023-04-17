New regions’ move to Moscow time zone 'symbolic' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Including Russia’s new regions in the Moscow time zone is symbolic and the overall right thing to do, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I believe that the primary [reason behind the decision] stems from geography. But of course, we believe that it is a symbolic and very correct thing, even if it wasn’t the goal," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Puin signed a law to include the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, in the Moscow time zone. The regions used to be part of the Kiev time zone, which is one hour behind Moscow time. However, accompanying documents say that the regions had shifted to Moscow time after joining Russia.