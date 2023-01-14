Ombudswoman plans to report torture of Russian POWs to Investigative Committee chief

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Saturday she had received a video of two Russian prisoners of war being tortured and was planning to report this evidence to international organizations and the head of the Russian Investigative Committee.

"I received this horrific video from the families of captured Russian servicemen, Vladislav Kovalenko and Pyotr Krikunov, on January 14. Using unknown accounts, anonymous nonhumans showed to [the two men’s] mothers how their sons are being tortured under the threat of being killed unless they are given a ransom," the ombudswoman wrote on Telegram.

Moskalkova called on her colleague from Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, the United Nations Committee Against Torture, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately call on Ukraine to comply with the Geneva Convention of 1949 prohibiting the use of torture, violence and outrages upon personal dignity. "Also, I am preparing a report to Investigative Committee Chief Alexander Bastrykin," Moskalkova added.