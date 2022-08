MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and the last Soviet president, will be buried at Moscow’s Novo-Dyevitchiye cemetery, next to his wife, a source familiar with the wishes of the former president’s loved ones told TASS on Tuesday.

Gorbachev died at the Central Clinical Hospital on August 30. He was 91.

"Mikhail Sergeyevich will be buried, as he willed, next to his spouse Raisa at the Novo-Dyevitchiye cemetery," the source said.