KHIMKI, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow Region’s Khimki city court sentenced two Chinese citizens to 5.5 and 6 years in prison for smuggling Su-27 jet fighter spare parts.

"The court ruled to sentence Zhao Xin to 5 years and 6 months in general regime colony, to sentence Li Hongliang - to 6 years in general regime colony," the judge announced.

The court amended the charges, removing the "organized group" aggravating circumstance.