Peacekeepers return to Russia, motorbike in desert, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Peacekeepers return to Russia, motorbike in desert, manmade lightning
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Russian peacekeepers guarding the Almaty CHPP-3, January 12. Protests against high fuel prices began on January 2 in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau. Then the rallies engulfed many cities of the country. On January 6, the CSTO Collective Security Council sent a collective peacekeeping force to Kazakhstan© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A military band welcomes Russian peacekeepers returning from Kazakhstan, Ivanovo, January 13. The phased withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from the country began on January 13. Units of CSTO peacekeepers from Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have already left Alma-Ata© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
The cyclone, which came from Japan, brought strong snowstorms to Sakhalin, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, January 13. Sections of some roads are closed, children in a number of urban districts are on distance learning, employees of some institutions are working remotely© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A helicopter lifts the motorcycle of Swiss racer Nicolas Monnin, which failed during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, Wadi Dawasir, January 11. Both amateurs and professionals can take part in one of the most famous and most dangerous races in the world. Since the first rally in 1979, 71 people have died on the tracks - including riders, team members, spectators, journalists, and the founder of the race himself, Frenchman Thierry Sabin© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A fire in the low-income area of Laguna Verde, where mostly immigrants live, Iquique, January 10. Chilean authorities report that the fire destroyed about a hundred houses© AP Photo/Ignacio Munoz
Stuntmen during a performance at the spectacular popular science "Tesla Show" at VDNKh, Moscow, January 8. The length of artificially created lightning during the show reached 9 meters. It was completely free to watch the performances of acrobats and stuntmen© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The northern lights appear as a result of the collision of microparticles of solar radiation with the magnetic field of our planet, Murmansk region, January 10. In Russia, it can be observed, for example, in the Murmansk region, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The chances of seeing flashes in the sky increase in severe frosts, in the countryside and in clear weather© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Young women in kimonos pose for photos after the Coming of Age ceremony, Yokohama, January 10. This Japanese holiday is dedicated to all those who turned twenty last year. This time, in many districts of the country, the festive program was reduced due to the pandemic© Carl Court/Getty Images
Two tiger cubs were born to Chinese tigress Meng Meng at the Breeding and Research Center in Shaoguang, January 12. Chinese tigers are endangered - according to experts, there are just over two dozen individuals left in the world© Chen Jimin/China News Service via Getty Images
A boatman ferries a passenger across Dal Lake during a snowfall, Srinagar, January 8. The Indian region of Kashmir was cut off from the world. Snow damaged power lines, interrupted air and rail links© Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
