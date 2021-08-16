Navalny’s press secretary Yarmysh sentenced to 1.5-year custodial restraint

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A Moscow district court has sentenced Russian blogger Alexey Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh to 1.5 years of custodial restraint on charges of incitement to violate sanitary regulations during an unsanctioned rally in Moscow in January 2020.

"The court sentenced Yarmysh to 1.5 years of custodial restraint," the press service of the Moscow Preobrazhensky district court told TASS on Monday.

She was found guilty of inciting to violate sanitary norms (part 4, article 33, part 1, article 236 of the Russian Criminal Code). She is banned from visiting places where mass events are occurring and taking part in them, change her residence without notifying a penitentiary inspection, leaving Moscow and the Moscow region without consent from a specialized body and must appear at the penitentiary inspection once a week.

The prosecutor demanded a two-year custodial restraint for her.

The Preobrazhensky district court pronounced the first sentence on this case on August 2 when Dani Akel was awarded a fine of 100,000 rubles (1,363 US dollars). On August 3, Lyubov Sobol was sentenced to 1.5 years of custodial restraint. On August 6, Oleg Navalny was awarded a one-year suspended sentence.

Other defendants in the case are Maria Alekhina, an activist of the Russian all-girl protest punk rock band Pussy Riot; Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Alliance of Doctors (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent non-government organization); Oleg Stepanov, coordinator of Alexey Navalny’s Moscow headquarters (the Navalny Headquarters organization was recognized as an extremist organization); and several FBK (recognized as an extremist and a foreign agent non-government organization) activists.