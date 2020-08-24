Head of Russia’s Tuva Region repeatedly diagnosed with coronavirus

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The head of Russia’s Siberian Tuva Region, Sholban Kara-ool, diagnosed with coronavirus early in summer, had been infected once again.

"I am once again here, in an infectious diseases hospital. It’s COVID-19 once again. I am ill for a second time," Kara-ool said in a video uploaded to his official page on VKontakte social networking website.

He said that this time the disease proceeds differently, complaining of a splitting headache.

"Maybe, my workload prevented antibodies, immunity from developing after the first infection," he wrote on the social networking service. During the previous hospitalization, the region’s chief was discharged from hospital on June 4.

