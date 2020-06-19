Belarusian leader confirms plans to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin invited his Belarusian counterpart to the parade. Alexander Lukashenko will take part in it. He will be on the stands together with his sons. As the Russian president noted, Alexander Lukashenko and his family are expected at the parade in Moscow on June 24," the Belarusian news agency BelTA quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will be present together with his sons at the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, Lukashenko’s Spokesperson Natalia Eismont said after a telephone talk between the leaders of Belarus and Russia on Friday.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.

The Russian president instructed the defense chief to make sure that there weren’t any risks to the health of the military parade’s participants.

Belarus held its Victory Parade on May 9, despite the coronavirus pandemic.