Authors of coronavirus fakes must be punishable by law — Kremlin

A social network user was recently fined roughly $4,000 for spreading allegations the authorities were purportedly concealing the real scale of the coronavirus infection in the region

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin supports the law enforcers’ active struggle against false reports about the scale of the coronavirus spread in Russia, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media. "This is absolutely correct in a situation like this, because media rumors and fakes often trigger a rather painful reaction from the people and stoke tensions, which should be avoided," he said. "In such situations it must be punishable by law."

Peskov added that he knew nothing about excessively strict measures by the law enforcers. Commenting on an incident in which a social network user was fined 300,000 rubles (nearly $4,000) for spreading allegations the authorities were purportedly concealing the real scale of the coronavirus infection in the region, the spokesman said that if it was an open account, then the incident should be interpreted as an attempt to spread false information in the world web. "The law enforcers’ measures were totally justified," he concluded.

