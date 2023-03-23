Tomsk Polytechnic named Russia’s best Oil & Gas university in QS rating

TASS, March 23. Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) has been ranked by the British company QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) as the best university in Russia in the "Oil & Gas" category, according to the rating published by the company. QuacquarelliSymonds has ranked the University 14th among world universities in this category.

TPU has been the top Russian university in the "Oil & Gas" ranking for four consecutive years. In the world rating it rose from 19th to 14th place.

According to the press service of Tomsk Polytechnic University, more than 500 Masters and Bachelors specializing in the oil and gas industry graduate from TPU. They are trained at the School of Earth Sciences and Engineering and the university's Heriot-Watt Center. The university's strong scientific and engineering schools in this field include geology and field development, machine learning in oil and gas, oilfield chemistry, and geochemical research. The university works with all major Russian oil and gas companies. For example, it is developing systems of alternative deposits selection for this industry, as well as graph methods of geological modeling, automated construction and adaptation of geological and hydrodynamic models with control of geological realism.

Tomsk Polytechnic is also ranked in the categories of "Chemical Technologies" (151-200 place), "Electrical and Electronic Engineering" (201-250 place), "Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering" (251-300 place), "Computer Science and Information Systems" (301-350 place). The QS rating for 2023 covers 1,422 universities, including 48 universities from Russia.

QS World University Rankings has been rating universities around the world since 2004.