Sky watchers in Russia not to see Aquariids meteor shower in late July due to waxing moon

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking in late July may not be seen in Russia because of the waxing moon, the press service of Moscow’s Planetarium told TASS on Tuesday.

"Meteor-watching in our mid-northern latitudes may be hampered by the waxing moon which will be past its first quarter phase when the meteor shower reaches its peak," it said.

The Southern Delta Aquariids, a meteor shower visible from mid-July to mid-August, appears to originate from the constellation Aquarius, near one of the constellation's brightest stars, Delta Aquarii. This year, it will reach its peak overnight to July 30, with up to 16 meteors being visible per hour.

"This meteor show favors the Southern Hemisphere where its radiant rises higher above the horizon," the press service explained.