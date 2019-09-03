Russia plans to launch Yarilo mission in 2020 to study the Sun

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU) together with the Lebedev Physical Institute developed nanosatellites for the Yarilo project for studying the Sun. The satellites are planned for launch into orbit in 2020, the BMSTU Youth Space Center told TASS.

"We plan a sun-synchronous orbit launch (about 600 km) as a secondary payload using a launch vehicle," the center explained.

It is assumed that nanosatellites will record solar activity within the x-ray range. The spacecraft activity will also provide operational forecast of the state of the interplanetary medium. Information will be transmitted back to Earth 3-4 times a day.

The grouping will include two microsatellites. Communication with the devices will be maintained from the BMSTU Mission Control Center.

BMSTU is currently developing a satellite that will observe the Earth from space and check the viability of new systems, including the satellite’s orientation and stabilization system.