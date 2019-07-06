Roscosmos chief says closing stage of Sarmat tests expected by end 2020

KRASNOYARSK, July 6. /TASS/. The closing stage of the Sarmat complex is expected at the end of 2020, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Saturday.

"Firing tests are already underway. The bulk of firing tests will be completed by the end of the year. We expect the closing stage of tests at the end of next year," he said, adding that all works on the strategic complex are on schedule.

The RS-28 Sarmat is a Russian advanced silo-based system with a heavy liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. It has been in the process of its development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM. It weighs about 200 tonnes and has a throw weight of around 10 tonnes. The Sarmat is capable of breaching any existing and future missile defenses.