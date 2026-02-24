MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the British and French public in general as well as the parliaments of both countries will take a note of the information provided by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about the intention of London and Paris to transfer nuclear technology to create a bomb to Kiev, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We hope that at least the public and members of the parliaments of these countries will take a note of this information," Peskov said in an interview with Russia’s Vesti news program.

The press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported in a statement earlier in the day that Paris and London had been actively seeking to transfer a nuclear bomb and its delivery system to Kiev.

According to the statement, "As an option, the French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered." "The Westerners’ main efforts are focused on making Kiev’s possession of nuclear weapon look like it was developed by Ukrainians themselves," the statement noted.