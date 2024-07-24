Kremlin comments on plot to kill Georgia’s Ivanishvili by saying Russia condemns murders

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware about the details of the foiled plot to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian party, but condemns all assassination attempts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Georgian State Security Service earlier said it was investigating a plot to kill the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, saying it was put together by former Georgian officials that now live in Ukraine.

"I can't comment because I don't know the details. We condemn all assassination attempts. We believe they are unacceptable. We believe that any assassination attempt is an act of terrorism - all the more so if it targets incumbent politicians - an introduction of illegal forceful methods into political struggle. But I don't know the details, so I can't say more than that," Peskov said as he fielded questions from reporters on the sidelines of the New Media Festival.