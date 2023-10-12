Diplomat says evacuation lists of Russian citizens from Palestine being formed

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Evacuation lists of Russian citizens from Palestine are already being formed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for the Gaza Strip, as for Ramallah and Palestine in general, lists are being formed now. There are a lot of people. As you understand, there are no regular flights there, and there is no possibility for them [the Russian citizens] to get to places from where they could leave this territory in the direction of Russia and get on a regular flight on their own. That is why these evacuation measures are being worked out in an interdepartmental format with the participation of our foreign diplomatic missions. This work is in progress," the diplomat said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.