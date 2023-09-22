Lavrov discusses economic ties with Thai counterpart on sidelines of UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Panpree Phahitthanukorn discussed boosting trade and economic ties between the countries and coordination of efforts within the UN during a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"In the course of the conversation the parties discussed the prospects for the development of Russian-Thai cooperation in priority areas, including the promotion of political dialogue, increasing trade and economic ties and humanitarian exchanges, as well as the coordination of efforts within UN agencies," the statement reads.

The ministers also exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, according to the ministry.