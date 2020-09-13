No violations capable of impacting voting outcome registered in Russia - interior ministry

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s interior ministry has registered no violations during the single elections day in Russia that can impact the results of polls, First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy said on Sunday.

"As of now, no public order violations capable of impacting the voting in the country have been registered," he told the Central Election Commission.

He also said that no serious violations of the electoral laws had been reported.

According to Gorovoy, ministry has received a total of 2,539 reports about violations during this year’s elections campaign from across the country. "Most of complaints were about violations during the canvassing campaign, destruction of canvassing materials, vote buying, meddling with the work of election commissions," he said.

The ministry, in his words, plans to finish a check into these complaints by next Wednesday.

Elections of various levels are being held in 83 Russian regions on Sunday, the single voting day, which was preceded by early voting on September 11 and 12. Four regions - the Republic of Tatarstan, the Kursk, Penza, and Yaroslavl regions - are electing members of the State Duma, or lower house of the national parliament. Eleven regions are electing their legislatures, and eighteen regions are holding direct elections of their top officials.