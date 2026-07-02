Gomel authorities confirm drone attack on bus at customs checkpoint in Bryansk Region

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Gomel Regional Executive Committee confirmed that a drone attacked a passenger bus at the Krasny Kamen customs checkpoint in Russia's Bryansk Region.

"A drone attacked a passenger bus owned by a private carrier at the Krasny Kamen customs checkpoint in the Bryansk Region today at 11:55 a.m. Moscow time (8:55 a.m. GMT). The bus was operating on the Minsk-Gomel-Anapa route. There were 19 passengers on board," the regional administration said on its Telegram channel.

The regional administration's press office said two drivers from Belarus' Gomel Region sustained injuries and received the necessary medical treatment.

A response team has already departed to evacuate the passengers and drivers.