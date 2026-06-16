Break with Russia could turn Armenia into 'economic disaster zone' — expert

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. A radical revision of Russia's relations with Armenia could turn the country into an "economic disaster zone," chief researcher at the Caucasus Sector of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) and Doctor of Historical Sciences Alexander Krylov told TASS.

He noted that Russia currently supplies gas to Armenia at $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, adjusted for calorific value, while the market price in Europe exceeds $600. According to the expert, a deterioration in the republic's economic situation in the event of a rupture of economic ties with Russia could trigger an outflow of population from the South Caucasus country, which could become an "economic disaster zone."

"Everything will depend on how far Russia and its allies in the Eurasian Economic Union are prepared to go with regard to Armenia in terms of restrictions and various measures. It will also depend on the extent to which the Armenian leadership listens to its European allies, who will naturally demand that Armenia join the sanctions regime against Russia," he said.

In Krylov's view, the Armenian leadership currently "expresses firm confidence that everything will remain unchanged." "Armenia will continue to receive all the economic benefits of membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, while politically it will continue to boycott the CSTO <...> and follow the Western policy line, including on the Ukrainian issue <...>. If the Russian leadership ultimately opts for a radical revision of its relations with the government of [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan and introduces economic measures, including revising energy prices from the current $177.5 to the European level of $600, then, of course, this will deal a painful blow to the Armenian population," he added.

In recent years, Yerevan has declared its intention to pursue integration with the European Union. On March 26, 2025, Armenia's parliament passed a law launching the process of the republic's accession to the EU. At the same time, Pashinyan stated that Yerevan does not intend to leave the Eurasian Economic Union and expects to combine membership in the organization with integration into the EU for as long as possible.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously noted, integration with the EU would automatically entail the termination of Armenia's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and the loss of all related preferences from which Yerevan has benefited throughout its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.