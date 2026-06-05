Deputy PM Golikova says Russia has 18 vacancies per unemployed person now

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. There are around 18 job vacancies for every unemployed person in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"The labor market for skilled workers is quite tense. In 2021, there were eight vacancies per unemployed person, while now there are 18. Nevertheless, we see a positive trend in 2025," Golikova said at a meeting of the State Council commission on human resources taking place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Employment rates in the largest age groups of 30-39 and 40-49 increased from 87% and 90% to 91% and 93%, respectively, she added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.