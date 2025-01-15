Number of individual investors on Moscow Exchange exceeds 35 mln

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The number of individuals with brokerage accounts on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) increased by 5.4 mln in 2024 to 35.1 mln people as they opened 64.3 mln accounts (+12 mln in 2024), the press service of the exchange reported.

In 2024, 10.2 mln people traded on the Equity Market of MOEX (up from 7.6 mln people in 2023). Each month an average of 3.9 mln people conducted transactions (up from 3 mln people in 2023). Retail investors accounted for 74% of stock trading volume in 2024 on average, while the share of individuals in bond placements and on the Derivatives Market reached 34% and 62%, respectively.

Individuals invested over 1.3 trillion rubles ($12.6 bln) in MOEX’ securities in 2024, up by 18% compared with 2023.

Among the most popular securities in portfolios of individual investors as of the end of 2024 were ordinary and preferred shares of Sberbank (31% and 7%, respectively), shares of Lukoil (15%), Gazprom (14%), Rosneft (7%), preferred shares of Surgutneftegas (6%), shares of Yandex (6%), T-technologies (5%), Nornickel (5%), and Tatneft (4%).