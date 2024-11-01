About 200 small, medium information security companies present in Russian market

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Almost two hundred small- and medium-size information security companies were present in the Russian market as of the end of the third quarter of this year, according to the presentation of the CyberStage Matrix analytical resource from Solar company.

"According to data of the CyberStage Matrix, 187 companies are present in the market as of the end of the third quarter of 2024," the presentation indicates.

Application Security and Data Security segments took the lead in revenue dynamics in 2022-2023. The splash of new information security companies registration was in 2022.

"Despite the fact that Moscow and St. Petersburg are leaders, information security vendors appear in different regions of the country. In particular, there are already five information security business in Yekaterinburg and three companies in each of Yaroslavl and Rostov-on-Don," analysts said.