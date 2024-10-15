External challenges not affecting implementation of Rosatom’s projects — CEO

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. External challenges did not affect implementation of Rosatom’s projects, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to say straight away that despite external challenges, the state corporation managed to maintain serious parameters of development. We did not merely strengthen our projects but completed serious groundwork for the future, in the first instance as regards scientific and technology development," the chief executive said.

Rosatom’s scientists created in cooperation with counterparts an ion-based 50-qubit quantum computer, Likhachev said. Huge efforts are undertaken to create superpower computing platforms, he added.