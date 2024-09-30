Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with a downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.03% to 2,857.56 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.58% to 965.64 points.

The yuan dropped by 0.31% to 13.24 rubles over the day.

The ruble tended to grow amid passing through the peak of the fiscal period, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World says. Commodity prices declined and heavyweight stocks of Gazprom had the technical correction as regards factors of pressure on the Russian market, he notes.

The picture was mixed in international markets. "China had the most growing session since 2008; the Shanghai index gained more than 8%. European and US platforms were mainly in the red instead," the analyst added.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global expect the MOEX Russia to be within 2,800-2,900 points tomorrow. The Russian market will launch trading in perpetual futures for Gazprom and Sber stocks. Arenada will hold its IPO.