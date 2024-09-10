Novatek, Yamal LNG not involved in establishment of shadow LNG fleet for Arctic LNG 2

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Novatek and Yamal LNG are not involved in the establishment of a shadow LNG fleet, its management or loading products from the Arctic LNG 2 project, the companies said.

Novatek added that the company’s employees are not employed by the project, with all of the project's activities, including operational and commercial activities, controlled solely by the management of Arctic LNG 2.

"The allegations made in the media, namely that the company is involved in the establishment and management of a shadow fleet, as well as in loading products from the Arctic LNG 2 project, are untrue and do not stand up to facts," Novatek noted.

"Recent media publications contained misinformation alleging that LNG carriers chartered by Yamal LNG are used, inter alia, to load products from Arctic LNG 2. These statements are either a gross error or a deliberate attempt at defamation by the media and the so-called ‘experts’ engaged by them," the press service of Yamal LNG said.

Bloomberg reported earlier of a shadow LNG fleet being built, saying that the ownership of several vessels had been transferred to little known companies in Dubai.

Financial Times also wrote earlier about a shadow LNG fleet citing the Windward consultancy. More than 50 LNG tankers have changed owners to companies in the UAE since 2023, the paper said.