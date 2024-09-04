Putin ready to discuss reduction of risk ratios for infrastructural loans

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to discuss the possibility of lowering the risk ratio for loans issued for infrastructural projects with Sberbank CEO Herman Gref and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

This point was mentioned at the meeting of the head of state with moderators of sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). One of the participants noted that if the Central Bank reduces the risk weight for infrastructural project development loans, this will reduce the burden on the capital of banks and banks would be able to reduce the interest rate a little.

"There is a need for Herman Oskarovich [Gref] and Elvira Sakhipzadovna [Nabiullina] to discuss this issue in a business dialog. I am ready to participate as a mediator," Putin said. "I actually support this. Certainly, there are lines the regulator will not cross but this topic can definitely be discussed," he added.