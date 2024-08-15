Member-countries of Eurasian banks council can agree upon common approaches in ESG sphere

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. All member-countries of the Eurasian Council of Central (National) Banks (ECB) informed about their involvement in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and climatic transition agenda, according to data of the poll held by the Bank of Russia.

Countries identified resolution of issues related to disclosure of reports in the sustainable development sphere and the expansion of the range of financial products in ESG among key tasks during the three next years.

"Several ECB countries issued regulatory legislative acts or documents of advisory nature, describing requirements/recommendations as regards the disclosure of information by public companies and financial institutions in the sustainable development sphere. The next step can be agreement of unified approaches to disclosure of information in sustainable development sphere in ECB space, which can provide in particular for development of the common capital market to finance sustainable development," the Bank of Russia said.

Furthermore, harmonization of approaches to sustainable (including green) kinds of activity and joint analysis of practices of assigning ESG ratings and their methodologies are possible over time, which will contribute to further development of the sustainable development financing market.

ECB countries noted significance of arising climatic risks and recognized the need to assess these risks and roll out approaches towards their recording and regulation. "The majority of countries considers over time the possibility of introducing regulation for banks in management of climatic risks within the framework of internal procedures of capital adequacy assessment and risk-sensitive stimulating regulation," the Bank of Russia said.