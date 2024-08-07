Russian banking sector to have liquidity surplus during 2024 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia expects that the national banking sector will have the liquidity surplus throughout 2024, the regulator said in the comment to the macroeconomic outlook.

"The banking sector is expected to continue having the liquidity surplus throughout 2024. At the same time, its value will decline gradually until November 2024, including because of Bank of Russia’s mirroring of transactions in the domestic currency market related to the use of National Wealth Fund resources in 2023. However, the liquidity surplus will grow at the end of the year because of the seasonal rise in budget expenditures and conversion of National Wealth Fund resources outside the budget rule for their financing," the regulator informed.

The surplus is estimated during the average period of compulsory provisions averaging within the range from 200 bln to one trillion rubles ($2.3 bln - 11.4 bln).