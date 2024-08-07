Oil and gas revenues of Russia’s budget rise by 61.6% to $81.22 bln January-July

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget received 6.8 trillion rubles ($81.22 bln) of oil and gas revenues for in-July 2024, which is 61.6% more than the figure for the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in the price of Russian oil, the Ministry of Finance said.

"At the same time, oil and gas revenues were at a level exceeding their base volume. In accordance with the parameters of the forecast of socio-economic development in the coming months, a steady excess of oil and gas revenues over their base level is also expected," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget for January-July increased by 25.5% year-on-year to 12.97 trillion rubles ($150.37 bln).