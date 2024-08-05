Borsa Istanbul resumes trading after suspension due to external markets fluctuations

ISTANBUL, August 5. /TASS/. Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange resumed trading after it was suspended due to a sharp drop in the BIST-100 stock index by 6.72$ due to fluctuations in global markets, in particular Japan, South Korea, and the United States, Haber Global TV channel reported.

According to the rules of the exchange, trading is be suspended if the BIST-100 index drops sharply by 5-7$, which usually happens due to external factors.

Earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced inflation data for July on Monday. It fell by almost 10% from 71.60% to 61.78%. Analysts expected the inflation rate to be 62.2% at the end of July, CNN Turk reported.