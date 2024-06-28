Gazprom Neft to pay out record 2023 dividends of 102.43 rubles per share

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Annual general meeting of shareholders of Gazprom Neft has approved the recommendation of the board of directors to pay out final dividends for 2023 in the amount of 19.49 rubles per share, the company reported.

Considering payout for nine months dividend will total record 102.43 rubles per share. For nine months the company’s dividends payments amounted to 82.94 rubles per share.

Gazprom is the main shareholder of Gazprom Neft, according to recent available data, which controls 95.68% of the oil company. The remaining stake of ordinary shares (4.32%) is distributed between minority shareholders, individuals and legal entities.