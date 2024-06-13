Oman Air suspends flights between Muscat, Moscow until October 29

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Oman Air suspends flights between Muscat and Moscow until the end of October.

The airline has canceled certain flights to Moscow, according to the notice posted on its page in the X social network. Passengers are recommended to contact the support service of the Omani air carrier.

Flights en route Muscat - Moscow are available on the Oman Air’s website by June 30 and after October 29.

Oman Air is the flag carrier of Oman headquartered in Muscat. It is flying to more than fifty destinations in Europe, Asia and North Africa.