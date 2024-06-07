Russia’s non-oil and gas exports should grow by 2/3 by 2030 compared to 2023 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The structure of Russian exports is changing; by 2030, the share of non-oil and gas exports should increase by two-thirds compared to 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Supplies of finished high-tech products have increased," Putin said speaking about changes in the structure of exports of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

"We will actively support such non-oil and gas, non-energy exports, and by 2030 their volume should increase by at least two-thirds compared to 2023," he said.

"It implies not only increasing export supplies in tons, in cubic meters, in units of finished products. It is about high value-added goods," Putin specified.

