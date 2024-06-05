Russia, Iran can intensify cooperation in high-tech sphere — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran can cooperate closer in the sphere of high technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"We have the whole plan of joint efforts; we have trade and economic ties developing. Certainly, the desire is strong that we undertake extra efforts in the direction of development in the sphere of high technologies. Considering all the constraints, it is not so simple to do this but it is possible. And we will certainly do it," Putin stressed.