Ban on advertising VPN services to take effect on March 1 — media watchdog

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. A ban on advertising VPN services will go into effect on March 1, a source in the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) told TASS responding to reports on the VPN ban.

"In accordance with the law, any tools that allow bypassing blocked or illegal content have been banned in Russia starting February 2020. VPN services fall under such tools if access to illegal resources is not limited when they are applied," the watchdog said.

Starting March 1, 2024, access to files promoting such tools will be restricted, the service noted.

Earlier, media outlets reported citing the head of the Safe Internet League Ekaterina Mizulina that VPN services will be prohibited in Russia starting March 1. Mizulina called such publications an accurate representation of her words when speaking with TASS.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media developed criteria for blocking websites with information about ways to gain access to banned resources in Russia.