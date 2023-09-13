Copper facility launch to be one of EEF results — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. The equipment launch at the concentration plant of the Udokan copper mining and metals complex has become one of main results of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Minister for Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov told reporters.

"We have launched the Udokan. It is not customary to highlight a certain investment project, <…> I would like to underscore it as a milestone event, with the way to it started since 1949," the minister said. "A combination of modern technologies, the will of the investor and certainly the large-scale government support - benefits to the advance development territory, the infrastructural subsidy, the strong social support and the support in terms of power supplies made it possible for the Udokan Copper to start operations, despite the pandemic and the sanction pressure. It will influence the budget of the Trans-Baikal Region, the budget of the entire Far East; this makes the trade popular," Chekunkov noted.