Demand for tours to Cappadocia to soar after direct flights start — tour operators

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The demand for tours to Turkey’s historical region of Cappadocia may soar by about 60% after the commencement of direct flights from Russia, tour operators polled by TASS said.

"When direct air service appears, we expect demand to grow by 55-60%. Cappadocia is an interesting destination; many people want to go there and simplified travel logistics will make it even more attractive for our tourists," the press service of the Fun&Sun tour operator said.

Demand for tours to Cappadocia has risen annually by 30-45%. Fun&Sun will start selling vouchers to the popular destination, together with direct flights, once the airlines launch ticket sales, the company said.

The demand for mini-tours of 3-5 days may grow after the start of sales of tours to Cappadocia with direct flights, Tez Tour predicts. Excursion tours to Cappadocia are very popular among tourists visiting Turkey, the operator’s press service said.

Anex Tour stated at the same time that no package transportation to Cappadocia is planned as tourist demand for trips to the region is not on such a mass scale. The tour operator offers excursions to Cappadocia from Antalya and combined tours for Istanbul and Cappadocia. "Tours to Cappadocia based on scheduled flights are available to order. Accordingly, there will be an opportunity to add tickets for new routes within the dynamic packaging framework when flights are expanded," the company said.

The Russian civil aviation regulator said earlier that Red Wings, Nordwind and S7 may open direct flights to Cappadocia.