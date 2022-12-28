No legal obstacles for parallel import of cars — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. No legal obstacles are in place to parallel import of cars to Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS.

"Logistical costs leading to a significant increase in car prices is the key obstacle in operation of the parallel import mechanism exactly as regards low-cost cars. The percentage of such costs is not so visible in the situation with premium brands but is material exactly for low-cost models," Manturov said.

"There are no legal obstacles in the operation of the parallel import mechanism regarding automobiles at the moment," the official noted.

The Russian market is already being saturated with alternative offers of domestic brands and brands from friendly states, he added.