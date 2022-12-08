Putin to outline priorities of Russia’s EAEU presidency in 2023 — aide

MOSCOW, December 8./TASS/. In his speech at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin will outline the priorities of Russia’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) next year, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists on Thursday.

"In his speech at an expanded meeting, President [Vladimir Putin] will assess the current stage of integration, will identify the key tasks towards the further development of the EAEU, and of course will outline the key priorities of the Russian presidency in 2023," Ushakov said.

Putin’s speech at the expanded meeting will be official, the aide added. "It is also evident that he will address a closed-door meeting with a number of comments regarding the issues that will be discussed in this narrow format behind closed doors," he specified.

Focusing on priorities of the presidency, Ushakov said that per tradition their full list will be given via official messages that President Putin will send to all the heads of the union’s member countries. Usually, such documents are sent at the start of the year. "The text of these messages with the priorities of the Russian presidency will be uploaded to the Kremlin website," he said.

Among the main priorities, Ushakov mentioned the updating of strategic guidelines of the EAEU development, strengthening of technological sovereignty, extensive introduction of information technologies in various sectors, a boost to investment cooperation, higher guarantees of investors' rights protection. "It is planned to supplement the integration agenda with humanitarian issues. We will offer to step up scientific, educational and youth exchanges. Special attention will be paid to establishing close cooperation between the EAEU and other countries and integration associations," the presidential aide said. According to Ushakov, the summary documents are to be signed after the discussion at an enlarged meeting of the council.

The Russian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, as well as representatives of the Finance Ministry, Ministry of Industry and Foreign Ministry.