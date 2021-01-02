Russia’s oil output drops by 8.6% in 2020

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia's production of oil and gas condensate dropped by 8.6% to 512,680,000 tonnes in 2020, according to data from the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel and Energy Sector.

Russia is a member of the OPEC+ agreement on oil output cut aimed at improving the situation on the global oil market.

Russia's oil exports fell by 12.7% to 232,500,000 tonnes in 2020, while domestic oil supply was down by 5.2% to 274,900,000 tonnes.

The country's gasoline production dropped by 4.5% to 38,412,000 in 2020 amid a decline in global energy demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.