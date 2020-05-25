Business ombudsman says 123 entrepreneurs prosecuted in Russia seek to return home

MOSCOW, May 25./TASS/. Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov has received 123 requests from business persons, against whom criminal cases were opened in Russia, but who want to return home, says an attachment to his report to President Vladimir Putin, whose copy TASS has received.

Titov said he had received requests from "entrepreneurs earlier engaged in entrepreneurship activity in Russia, who have to stay outside Russia due to the circumstances of criminal prosecution against them by Russian law enforcement agencies. Pre-trial detention as a preventive measure was chosen against most of them in absentia. As many as 123 requests have come since 2018," says the section entitled "The return of entrepreneurs to Russia".