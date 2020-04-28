Russia will launch national action plan to normalize economy, says Putin

"I instruct the government in the near future to develop a new, next package of urgent measures to support the economy and citizens," the President said.

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 28. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to prepare a new package of urgent measures to support business and citizens in the near future, as well as to begin developing a nationwide plan for economic recovery in the aftermath of the epidemic, said he at a meeting in video conference with the heads of the regions on Tuesday.

Putin noted that the epidemic had hit economics and business hard, "many individual entrepreneurs, self-employed citizens, small companies, including family owned enterprises, in the development of which people have invested their strength, labor, savings, and hopes for years, have faced acute problems." "We must support them, give them confidence in the future," President Putin said.

"But that’s not all," the he continued. "I ask the government, together with the regions and business, to start preparing for the future a large-scale national action plan to normalize business life, to restore employment, incomes and economic growth."

According to President Putin, it is necessary now to prepare the necessary decisions and consolidate resources for them so that it would be possible to deploy this kind of program "at full capacity in a coordinated manner, synchronously with the phased exit from the epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions."

Putin emphasized that the strategic objective of this national action plan would be "not only to stabilize the situation, but also to ensure long-term structural changes in the Russian economy, taking into account the new reality that is now taking shape in the world.".